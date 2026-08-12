  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Bottoms
    3. /
  3. Shorts

Big Kids Shorts

Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Big Kids' 4.5" Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Big Kids' 4.5" Woven Shorts
¥4,620
(Tax Incl.)
Ja
Ja Big Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
Ja
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
¥5,940
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Big Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Best Seller
Nike Crossover
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
¥5,940
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan
Jordan Big Kids' Brooklyn French Terry Shorts
Jordan
Big Kids' Brooklyn French Terry Shorts
¥4,290
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Big Kids' Dri-FIT Mamba Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Mamba Shorts
¥5,940
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Big Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Big Kids' Shorts
¥4,290
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
¥3,960
(Tax Incl.)
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Big Kids' Aero-FIT Soccer Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Big Kids' Aero-FIT Soccer Shorts
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Big Kids' Dri-FIT 5" Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Big Kids' Dri-FIT 5" Basketball Shorts
¥4,950
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Big Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Big Kids' Denim Shorts
¥7,260
(Tax Incl.)
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Shorts
¥4,620
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
¥4,620
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
¥4,510
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear Tech
Nike Sportswear Tech Big Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech
Big Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
¥10,560
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan
Jordan Big Kids' Mesh Taping Shorts
Jordan
Big Kids' Mesh Taping Shorts
¥5,280
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
¥4,290
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Big Kids' Dri-FIT 7" Soccer Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Big Kids' Dri-FIT 7" Soccer Shorts
¥3,300
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3 Big Kids' Soccer Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3
Big Kids' Soccer Shorts
¥2,310
(Tax Incl.)
Nike One
Nike One Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Biker Shorts
¥3,960
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air
Nike Air Big Kids' Fleece Shorts
Nike Air
Big Kids' Fleece Shorts
¥7,480
(Tax Incl.)
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 3" Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 3" Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
¥6,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Big Kids' French Terry Shorts
¥4,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Knit Shorts
¥3,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Super Splash
Jordan Super Splash Big Kids' Tech Shorts
Jordan Super Splash
Big Kids' Tech Shorts
¥6,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price