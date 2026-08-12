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Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Big Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Big Kids' Shoes
¥12,650
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Big Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Big Kids' Running Shoes
¥4,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Little Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Flex Runner 4
Little Kids' Shoes
¥5,280
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Little Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Little Kids' Running Shoes
¥6,710
(Tax Incl.)
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Girls' Cropped T-Shirt
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Girls' Cropped T-Shirt
¥2,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Little Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike V5 RNR
Little Kids' Shoes
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Baby/Toddler Shoes
¥5,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Big Kids' T-Shirt
¥2,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Elemental
Nike Elemental Big Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Elemental
Big Kids' Backpack (20L)
¥4,950
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Vomero 5
Baby/Toddler Shoes
¥7,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Big Kids' Sweatshirt
¥5,280
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Baby/Toddler Shoes
¥4,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Little Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Little Kids' Shoes
¥9,350
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Baby/Toddler Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Baby/Toddler Shoes
¥7,700
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn Little Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn
Little Kids' Shoes
¥9,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
¥3,410
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Little Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Little Kids' Shoes
¥6,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Baby/Toddler Shoes
¥5,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
¥3,410
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' Joggers
¥11,880
(Tax Incl.)
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Big Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Big Kids' Shoes
¥9,900
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sonic Fly
Nike Sonic Fly Big Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Sonic Fly
Big Kids' Running Shoes
¥8,030
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
¥2,970
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Big Kids' Running Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Flex Runner 4
Big Kids' Running Shoes
¥6,160
(Tax Incl.)