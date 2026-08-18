Back to School Shoes

(54)
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Big Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Big Kids' Shoes
¥12,650
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Little Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Little Kids' Shoes
¥9,350
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Big Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Big Kids' Running Shoes
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Little Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Little Kids' Running Shoes
¥7,920
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Big Kids' Running Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Flex Runner 4
Big Kids' Running Shoes
¥6,160
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Little Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Flex Runner 4
Little Kids' Shoes
¥5,280
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Big Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1
Big Kids' Shoes
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Little Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Little Kids' Shoes
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Big Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Big Kids' Shoes
¥17,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max '95
Nike Air Max '95 Little Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max '95
Little Kids' Shoes
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 Low
Nike Air Force 1 Low Big Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 Low
Big Kids' Shoes
¥15,400
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR Big Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Big Kids' Shoes
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Court Borough Low
Nike Court Borough Low Big Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Low
Big Kids' Shoes
¥7,920
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Court Borough Low
Nike Court Borough Low Little Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Low
Little Kids' Shoes
¥6,050
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Big Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Big Kids' Shoes
¥8,690
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Little Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Little Kids' Shoes
¥6,050
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Big Kids' Shoes
Nike Cortez
Big Kids' Shoes
¥9,240
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Little Kids' (Boys') Shoes
Nike Cortez
Little Kids' (Boys') Shoes
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Big Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Big Kids' Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Big Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Big Kids' Shoes
¥9,900
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Big Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Big Kids' Running Shoes
¥7,370
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Little Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Little Kids' Running Shoes
¥6,710
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Big Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Big Kids' Shoes
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Little Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max 90
Little Kids' Shoes
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Nike Air Max 95 SE Big Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Big Kids' Shoes
¥19,800
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max 90 SE
Nike Air Max 90 SE Big Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max 90 SE
Big Kids' Shoes
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Big Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1
Big Kids' Shoes
¥12,650
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow"
Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
¥6,710
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Little Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Little Kids' Shoes
¥5,830
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Big Kids' Slides
Best Seller
Nike Calm 2.0
Big Kids' Slides
¥5,280
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Rift 2 SE
Nike Rift 2 SE Big/Little Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Rift 2 SE
Big/Little Kids' Shoes
¥9,900
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love Letter"
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love Letter" Big Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love Letter"
Big Kids' Shoes
¥20,350
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack"
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥15,620
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Little Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Force 1 Low
Little Kids' Shoes
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low
Baby/Toddler Shoes
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)
Dunk Low Protro "Black and Hot Punch"
Dunk Low Protro "Black and Hot Punch" Big Kids' Shoes
Just In
Dunk Low Protro "Black and Hot Punch"
Big Kids' Shoes
¥12,100
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 42
Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Big Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Big Kids' Running Shoes
¥8,140
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Little Kids' Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Little Kids' Shoes
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Little Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Little Kids' Shoes
¥10,230
(Tax Incl.)
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Little Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike V5 RNR
Little Kids' Shoes
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Cortez
Baby/Toddler Shoes
¥5,830
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Big Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Big Kids' Shoes
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé" Big Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
Just In
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Big Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé" Big Kids' Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Big Kids' Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Big Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Big Kids' Shoes
¥11,550
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Little Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Little Kids' Shoes
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Nike Air Max 95 SE Big Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Big Kids' Shoes
¥19,800
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max 90 SE
Nike Air Max 90 SE Big Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max 90 SE
Big Kids' Shoes
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Big Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1
Big Kids' Shoes
¥12,650
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow"
Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
¥6,710
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Little Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Little Kids' Shoes
¥5,830
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Big Kids' Slides
Best Seller
Nike Calm 2.0
Big Kids' Slides
¥5,280
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Rift 2 SE
Nike Rift 2 SE Big/Little Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Rift 2 SE
Big/Little Kids' Shoes
¥9,900
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love Letter"
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love Letter" Big Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love Letter"
Big Kids' Shoes
¥20,350
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack"
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥15,620
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Little Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Force 1 Low
Little Kids' Shoes
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low
Baby/Toddler Shoes
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)
Dunk Low Protro "Black and Hot Punch"
Dunk Low Protro "Black and Hot Punch" Big Kids' Shoes
Just In
Dunk Low Protro "Black and Hot Punch"
Big Kids' Shoes
¥12,100
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 42
Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Big Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Big Kids' Running Shoes
¥8,140
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Little Kids' Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Little Kids' Shoes
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Little Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Little Kids' Shoes
¥10,230
(Tax Incl.)
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Little Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike V5 RNR
Little Kids' Shoes
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Cortez
Baby/Toddler Shoes
¥5,830
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Big Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Big Kids' Shoes
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé" Big Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
Just In
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Big Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Soccer Cleats
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé" Big Kids' Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Big Kids' Turf High-Top Soccer Shoes
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Big Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Big Kids' Shoes
¥11,550
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Little Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Little Kids' Shoes
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)