Back to SearchNike Factory Store LiegeOpen • Closes at 20:00Chaussee de Tongres 269LIEGE, Wallonia, 4000, BE+32 04 366 13 28Get DirectionsStore HoursSun: ClosedMon - Sat: 9:30 - 20:00ServicesNike.com and Nike App ReturnsThis store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.Sale 24/7Save big any time online.Shop hereNike Gift CardsThis store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryMAASMECHELEN FSMaasmechelen VillageZetellaan 100/ 26-27-28MAASMECHELEN, Flanders, 3630, BEOpen • Closes at 20:00Nike Store Leuven (Partnered)BONDGENOTENLAAN 58LEUVEN, Brussels, 3000, BEOpen • Closes at 18:00NIKE VALUE ROERMONDStadsweide 36Roermond, Limburg, 6041TD, NLOpen • Closes at 21:00