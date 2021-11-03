How Many Miles Are Running Shoes Good For?

All shoes wear down over time, but there are a few things you can do to take good care of your favorite sneakers and make them last longer.

Buy a shoe that’s designed for your specific style of training. Buy trail running shoes for off-road running, track shoes for the track, and road shoes for running on pavement.

Buy shoes that fit your feet and address your biomechanical needs. Look for stability features if you over- or underpronate, and buy shoes with more cushioning if you need it.

Use running shoes only for running. Don’t lift weights, take a spin class, or run errands in your running shoes. Save your mileage for your training runs.

Rotate your shoes. A February 2015 study in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports found that having multiple pairs so you never wear the same ones on consecutive days can extend the life of your kicks.

Keep your shoes dry and cool. Store your shoes inside your house (not on your porch or in your car), and if they get wet, stuff newspaper inside them. Try not to run in your shoes if they’re cold or wet.

For more ideas, check out Nike's 12 Ways to Extend the Life of Your Running Shoes.