Mindset

Podcast: Finding your Why

Hosted by Ryan Flaherty with guest, author and motivational speaker, Simon Sinek.

Greatness isn't born, it's trained. With that in mind, Nike’s ‘Trained’ podcast series explores the cutting-edge of holistic fitness to help make you a better trainer and athlete. Tune in to discover the latest innovations, insights, and trends from industry experts in the training world.

Finding your “why” — your motivation, your belief, your cause — sets people up for greatness. And no one understands this idea better than Simon Sinek, an author, ethnographer, organizational consultant, and self-proclaimed optimist, who has dedicated his research, books, and career to helping people find their “why” and achieve their long-term goals. On this episode, Simon gives us tips on how to find and stick to our own “whys,” walks us through the best way to manage stress and how you can give yourself room to constantly improve by focusing on the process instead of the outcome.

“I think there is great value in defining ourselves by who we are, not what we do. Because that is something we can work to improve until the day we die. It is something infinite.”

Simon Sinek

Trained Podcast: Simon Sinek

Join Nike Training Club

TRAINED is produced by Nike Training Club. Feeling inspired? Download NTC today.

Download
Trained Podcast: Simon Sinek

Join Nike Training Club

TRAINED is produced by Nike Training Club. Feeling inspired? Download NTC today.

Download

Related Stories

Cross-Train to Become a Better Runner

Coaching

Cross-Train to Be a Better Runner

A Strength Routine For Runners

Coaching

A Strength Routine for Runners

3 Dumbbell Row Variations To Challenge Your Upper-Body Strength

Coaching

Three Dumbbell Row Variations to Challenge Your Upper-Body Strength

Nail The Perfect Running Form

Coaching

Nail the Perfect Running Form

Do Kids Need Actual Rest Days?

Coaching

Do Kids Need Actual Rest Days?