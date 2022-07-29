The 7 Best Pieces of Nike Soccer Gear for Women

For soccer players, every second on the pitch counts. And no matter the position, time spent fiddling with shin guards or any other type of nuisance isn’t just an annoyance — it’s a moment that could potentially cost the game.

Granted, the effectiveness of soccer gear goes far beyond function. Stepping out onto the field in a sleek soccer kit can instill formidable confidence in any player and team.

Designed to meet the athletic prowess of soccer players of all levels, check out these seven Nike soccer must-haves for women.