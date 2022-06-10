Whether you're trotting along a chilly New England shoreline or dodging shell seekers in Southern California, there's nothing like a beach run.

Just being outdoors and near water can feel like a motivation booster, and that's not the only major perk. Running coaches share their insights on top benefits of running on sand, along with some advice on how to reduce your injury risk if you're just getting started.

Then, be sure to read What Are the Benefits of Forefoot Running?