The Benefits of Stress and Anxiety—and How to Unlock Them, According to Dr Chloe Carmichael

Trained Podcast: Turn Worry Into Wins With Dr Chloe
Overwhelmed or uneasy about the future? This NYC psychologist argues that stress and anxiety can be used to accomplish BIG things. Listen and learn.
Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
Most of us see stress and anxiety as problems to be solved. But according to clinical psychologist Chloe Carmichael, PhD, these mind-body responses are Mother Nature’s way of giving us the energy boost we need to be not only productive, but also successful. On this episode, Dr. Chloe (as she’s known to her clients) joins Trained host Ryan Flaherty, Nike senior director of performance, to discuss how being a yoga instructor in New York City inspired her counseling career, as well as the differences between stress and anxiety — then explains why high achievers will always experience both. The best part: We all get a mini therapy session packed with specific, try-it-now techniques to turn nervous, paralyzing energy into nonstop forward momentum.
“When anxiety gets too intense or pathological, in my experience, it’s usually because the person has been trying to stuff it down because they think they’re not supposed to have it. The trick is just to learn how to point it in the right direction...”
Chloe Carmichael
PhD, clinical psychologist and author of Nervous Energy: Harness the Power of Your Anxiety
Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email the Trained team at trained@nike.com, and we’ll see what we can do.