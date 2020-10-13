Meet the Paris Alesia Football Club

Now, Ferhat is using football to build his own community through Paris Alésia FC, which he took over in 2014. He grew up in Paris’s 14th arrondissement, where the club was founded in 1916 and continues to play today, at the Elisabeth Stadium. We met with Ferhat and the team last winter and as he walked the streets of his neighborhood, pointing to the windows of his parents’ house, he stopped to reminisce about how, as an immigrant from Turkey, football became his lifeline.



“To be honest, I had many school difficulties, and because my parents didn’t speak a lot of French, there was no one to help me,” recalls Ferhat. “It was difficult because when you arrive after the other [students], unfortunately, you are left behind.”



He continues, “It was at that time that I started football. I started to make my first friends, who are still by my side even nowadays. Football was a way of escape, to feel freer and not feel put aside.”