8 Nike Gift Ideas for Mother's Day
Buying Guide
Find a thoughtful gift for mom that encourages her to indulge in everyday pleasures, from working out to lounging to showing off her style.
If you’re wondering what to get your mom (or mother figure) this Mother’s Day, check out this guide to find something special. You know her best — surprise her with something she might not buy for herself, add a personal touch like a handwritten note or carve out some quality time to complete the day.
1. For Moms Who Practice Yoga: Nike Dri-FIT Leggings
If your mom is a yoga fan, choose a pair of leggings made with Nike Dri-FIT technology such as Nike One Luxe, Nike Epic Luxe or Nike Yoga Luxe leggings. These styles have a soft, smooth texture that feels luxurious and body-hugging in all the right ways, and the fabric also wicks sweat away from the body, keeping the body fresh, no matter where she practices.
2. For Moms Who Love To Run: Nike Running Jackets
A little inclement weather shouldn’t stop mom from getting out there. If your mom loves to run, treat her to a Nike running jacket to keep her warm, dry and protected from the elements so she can run any time she wants. If she likes running outside in the morning or in the evening, look for a style made with reflective features to make her visible in her surroundings.
3. For Moms on Their Feet All Day: Nike Slides
If your mom spends a lot of time on her feet, consider a pair of Nike’s soft foam slides. They’re designed to offer lightweight cushioning — perfect for a house shoe, but they’re also durable enough to be worn outside for a casual, athletic look. What’s more, surprise her with a pedicure where slides can come in handy.
4. For Moms Looking to Lounge: Nike Club Fleece
To help your mom relax and recover after a long day at work, a tough workout or simply just because, hook her up with some cozy, soft Nike Sportswear Club Fleece apparel. These sweatshirts and sweatpants are comfortable while also looking tailored and elevated, especially if you opt for a matching set.
5. For Moms Who Love the Gym: Home Workout Equipment
If the gym is your mom’s happy place, help her recreate some of that joy at home. Gift her a versatile piece of workout equipment, like a medicine ball or resistance band. If she already has all of her favorite gym equipment at home, consider recovery tools (like a foam roller) to help her relieve soreness after a particularly hard workout and as prep to crush the next one on the books.
6. For On-the-Go Moms: Nike Tote Bag
If your mom carries her life around in her bag, she may be overdue for a new tote bag. Nike’s options come in lots of different sizes and colors to meet her needs. For example, the Nike One Luxe Bag has an expandable design and can carry a laptop, yoga mat, accessories and smaller packable totes for easy organization.
7. For Environmentally Conscious Moms: Apparel Made with Sustainable Materials
For moms who keep sustainability top of mind, you might want to think about a gift that’s been upcycled or made with sustainable materials. Nike has all kinds of apparel options made with at least 50 percent recycled materials, so you can find a gift that matches mom’s values.
8. For Moms Who Love Making a Statement: Serena Design Crew Gear
Whether they’re excelling at work, making an impact in their communities or achieving ambitious goals, moms should be celebrated for all the ways they show up. If your mom likes to make a statement with her clothing, find a piece from the Serena Design Crew collection. The Serena Design Crew consists of 10 emerging designers handpicked by Serena Williams to tell the story of her career while honoring each artist's diverse background and promoting diversity and inclusion. The collection has bright, bold patterns in tennis wear that can go from the court to the gym and everywhere in between.
Words by: Greg Presto