8 Nike Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

9 Nike Gift Ideas for Mother's Day
Buying Guide
Find a thoughtful gift for mom that encourages her to indulge in everyday pleasures, from working out to lounging to showing off her style.
If you’re wondering what to get your mom (or mother figure) this Mother’s Day, check out this guide to find something special. You know her best — surprise her with something she might not buy for herself, add a personal touch like a handwritten note or carve out some quality time to complete the day.
1. For Moms Looking for Leggings to Live In: Nike Leggings
Whether mom is a yoga fan or simply enjoys the comfort of leggings, she can probably never have too many pairs. The Nike Zenvy collection features our buttery-soft InfinaSoft fabric built for yoga and beyond, while the Universa is super smooth and offers medium support. If she’s looking for a barely there feel with all-day wearability at a great price, check out Nike One leggings.
2. For Moms Embracing the Y2K Trend: Retro Running Shoes
For moms looking to take retro into the future, check out Nike’s retro running footwear. The Nike Vomero 5, Nike V2K and Nike P-6000 are a few options that blend style, comfort and a retro-future aesthetic into a look that lasts.
3. For Moms Looking to Lounge: Nike Phoenix Fleece
To help your mom relax and recover after a long day at work, a tough workout or simply just because, hook her up with some cozy, soft Nike Sportswear Club Fleece apparel. This loungewear is comfortable and trendy thanks to its exaggerated details. It’s also available in extended fits.
4. For Moms Who Love To Run: Nike Running Jackets
A little inclement weather shouldn’t stop mom from getting out there. If your mom loves to run, treat her to a Nike running jacket to keep her warm, dry and protected from the elements so she can run any time she wants. If she likes running outside in the morning or in the evening, look for a style made with reflective features to make her visible in her surroundings.
5. For Moms on Their Feet All Day: Nike Slides
If your mom spends a lot of time on her feet, consider a pair of Nike’s soft foam slides. They’re designed to offer lightweight cushioning — perfect for a house shoe, but they’re also durable enough to be worn outside for a casual, athletic look. What’s more, surprise her with a pedicure where slides can come in handy. If a walking shoe is more mom’s speed, you can choose from Nike’s versatile collection.
6. For Moms Who Love the Gym: Home Workout Equipment
If the gym is your mom’s happy place, help her recreate some of that joy at home. Gift her a versatile piece of workout equipment, like a medicine ball or resistance band. If she already has all of her favorite gym equipment at home, consider recovery tools (like a foam roller) to help her relieve soreness after a particularly hard workout and as prep to crush the next one on the books.
7. For On-the-Go Moms: Nike Tote Bag
If your mom carries her life around in her bag, she may be overdue for a new tote bag. Nike’s options come in lots of different sizes and colors to meet her needs. For example, the Nike One Luxe Bag has an expandable design and can carry a laptop, yoga mat, accessories and smaller packable totes for easy organization.
8. For Environmentally Conscious Moms: Apparel Made with Sustainable Materials
For moms who keep sustainability top of mind, you might want to think about a gift that’s been upcycled or made with sustainable materials. Nike has all kinds of apparel options made with at least 50 percent recycled materials, so you can find a gift that matches mom’s values.
9. For Gift-Givers on a Budget: Accessories for $50 and Under
Trying to be cost-conscious but still want to offer mom a token of appreciation? Try a yoga mat or water bottle if your mom is more active. Or maybe mom is on the market for a new bag or backpack. And, if all else fails, you can never go wrong with new socks.
Words by Greg Presto