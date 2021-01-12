Meet the French Fencer Meddy Elice

Tell us about your family. You have several older brothers, right?

My older brothers are all very different when it comes to interacting with me and helping me. The oldest, [Jerry] is 40 and is most like a father with me. He checks in regularly, makes sure I’m alright, and keeps his encouragement very vague. He wants me to be very serious about my life as an adult and what will happen after sports. Morgan, who’s 33, has brought me a lot of joy. He’s always pushing me to be positive. My other brother Mike, [age 30], is never competitive with me. He’s always pushing me in the right way. That’s my mother in him. She would tell us all to be proud of ourselves but never to feel that we were superior to anybody else. Humility is the backbone of our family.