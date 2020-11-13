How Gut Health Impacts Overall Health

“We have three times as many microbial cells within and on the human body than we do human cells,” says Jocelyn Harrison, a registered dietitian and the cofounder of Pacific Nutrition Partners in Los Angeles. (Microbial cells include viruses, bacteria and fungi, while human cells include white blood cells, platelets, skin cells, sex cells and fat cells, among others.) The majority of those cells live in the large intestine, and they’re an integral part of your immune system, metabolism, brain function and more.



These microbes host both beneficial and harmful bugs, but in a healthy gut, the good outweigh the bad. When you eat a high-quality diet that’s rich in whole foods and fiber and take care of yourself, you set the stage for a well-functioning GI tract and good health overall, says Harrison.



When the bad bugs get more of a foothold, however, it can manifest as various cardiovascular and weight issues, depression and anxiety, fatigue and inflammation. It can also cause stress, which is associated with headaches, skin problems and even sleep disturbances. (If any of those symptoms sound familiar and unexplainable, give a gastroenterologist a call.) These issues can in turn wreak havoc on your microbial cells, collectively called your microbiome. But it works the other way too. “If you take steps to heal your gut, it can heal your other systems as well and vice versa,” says Harrison.



Even researchers are still trying to fully grasp how it all works. Most gut studies have been performed on animals, because unraveling how gut bacteria impact the brain requires direct examination on both, which isn’t possible in living humans, says Monika Fleshner, PhD, a professor in the department of integrative physiology and the Center for Neuroscience at the University of Colorado at Boulder, who has led studies of her own extensively. But the more researchers learn the power of the gut, the more they dig into how we can max out its potential. Here’s what they suggest so far: