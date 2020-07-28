How Muscle Memory Speeds Progress

Moberg’s team also biopsied the participants’ muscles both right after the 10-week training period and after the final workout five months later. What they found in the trained leg: greater levels of gene and protein markers believed to be related to muscle health and growth as well muscular endurance, which could explain its strength.



In that way, it appears that the brain and the muscles work together, Moberg says. Your brain locks down motor skills, while your muscles hang on to structural changes that can help you regain and resurge diminished strength faster.



This news is no excuse to put your dumbbells in storage. It’s still true that deconditioning can start to occur as early as a few weeks after pausing on exercise, though the effects vary depending mainly on the type of activity and your fitness level before detraining. Most people will lose some aerobic capacity within a week, says Milton, while a decline in strength-training prowess takes longer and affects people differently. But whether you’re off your game for a week or five months, know this: “If you’ve trained in the past, chances are, you did not lose all of those gains,” says Milton. “You’re now somewhere between your peak fitness and your original baseline.” So…it could be worse.



The discovery shouldn’t push you to go all out when you return to your fitness routine either. Do yourself a favor and take the first few sessions or weeks slightly easier than you did when you left off. “Even a very well-trained individual will still need to start off at a lower level. They just may be able to ramp up at a faster rate than someone who has a less extensive training background,” says Milton. You don’t want to start up again only to get sidelined by injury or overtraining.



And while an activity might not feel great or look pretty after a long break (ahem, adult cartwheels), it’s motivating to know that it’s nearly impossible to truly go back to square one in a matter of months or even years—and you may progress faster than you did the first time around. Just don’t forget to thank your brain—and your muscles—for that.