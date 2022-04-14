How Data Fuels Nike Shoe Design

If you want to make a difference through product design, materials are a good place to start.



Around 70 percent of Nike’s carbon footprint comes from materials. So, even small tweaks can significantly reduce our emissions.



“We knew we had a responsibility to change our materials,” says footwear materials developer, Isabel Torres in reference to Nike’s Air Max product line. “It's like turning off the water when you're brushing your teeth — it just makes sense.”



But even common-sense switches can be hard without the right information. That’s where data comes in.



“One role of data is helping designers bring their vision to life,” says Nina Watkins, who is part of a team of data analysts giving designers the tools to make better decisions about materials. So how do they do it?