Homegrown: Mekdela Maskal on Leaving New York and Finding Herself in California

Mekdela is no stranger to the Yuba River, which runs northwest of Grass Valley and whose smaller creeks and streams run close to her property. She crouches down on the bulbous gray rocks and wades until there’s enough space for her body to submerge her body in the river’s clear waters.



“I want to take more trips down here because I find that I almost have forgotten the way. There are certain curves that I’m trying to find still.”