Hackney Wick FC. From The Grounds Up

"Soccer has the power to unite people."

Those are the words of Bobby Kasanga, the founder of Hackney Wick F.C., a soccer club in London. And it's a sentiment proven time and again in cities and communities all over the world: Soccer can make a difference.

But it doesn't happen overnight. It happens because of people like Bobby, who spent years making his dream a reality. After being released from prison in 2015, Bobby wanted to change his life and his community, which had been marked by both gang violence and gentrification. So, he decided to found Hackney Wick F.C., going door to door to raise money from the neighborhood. Nearly five years later, hundreds of people—men, women, and kids—have joined Hackney Wick F.C.

In our new series, From the Grounds Up, we'll profile people all over the world who know that they can change their communities and the world through soccer and sport.

Watch the first episode above, read more from the people of Hackney Wick F.C. below, and stay tuned for upcoming episodes on Paris Alesia F.C .and Melbourne's Fitzroy Lions.