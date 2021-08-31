How to Choose Yoga Pants for Women and Men

Generally speaking, it’s best to wear tight-fitting, full-length yoga pants to provide grip, in case you have to get into poses that require you to hold your calves or ankles. Three-quarter-length pants leave your ankles bare and make it difficult for you to do this, especially if your legs are slippery from sweat.

There are also tapered, loose yoga pants, which might be great for yoga that focuses more on breathing and meditation rather than intense movements such as what is required for vinyasa.

High-waisted yoga pants provide lots of mid-section coverage and generally tend to be more flattering on many different body shapes. One thing to note is that yoga pants aren’t the same thing as leggings. Leggings are meant to be worn for comfort only and may not be the best option if they’re made of cotton, since this fabric tends to absorb moisture and make your clothing heavier, rather than wicking it away.

For men, styles for yoga pants tend to be looser-fitting and look more like joggers, but still provide secure waistbands and flexibility without sagging. Some men choose to wear compression pants with shorts over them, or a pair of breathable shorts.

For ladies and gentlemen, always do the bend test when you’re trying on pants—you don’t want your pants to rip during class. Some fabrics may appear to be opaque, until you stretch or bend over.