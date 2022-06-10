Best Nike Shoes for Nurses and Health Care Workers

The 4 Best Nike Shoes for Health Care Workers
Buying Guide
If you’re a health care provider who logs long hours on your feet, keep them happy with these Nike shoes.
If you’re a nurse, doctor or any health care provider who’s on your feet all day, you deserve footwear that’s comfortable as you log long hours. Here’s what to look out for when shopping for Nike’s most comfortable shoes — built for support while you work hard.
The Best Nike Shoes for Nurses and Health Care Professionals
When shopping for nursing shoes, it’s important to look for essential features that keep your feet supported with proper cushioning and stability, such as a wide toe box, arch support, secure heel fit, anti-slip outsoles and shock-absorbent materials. This combination of design elements will help ensure you stay on your feet safely and comfortably throughout your shift. With these factors in mind, we’ve rounded up Nike’s top picks for health care workers below.
1.Nike Air Zoom Pulse
Designed for and tested by nurses, the Nike Air Zoom Pulse combines cushioning and flexible traction for a comfortable, natural feel that lasts through long shifts. Soft foam cushioning with a Nike Zoom Air unit under the heel gives you plenty of comfort for long stretches on your feet. The slip-resistant, slip-on shoe is easy to clean and has an elastic strap for a secure fit. The pulse design lines on the sole, liner and cushioning of the shoe symbolize vitality, movement and heart, and solid panels on the upper give you a spot to add your name or inspiration if you’re looking for reminders of encouragement to get through a long day.
2.Nike Air Vapormax
This shoe, originally designed for performance running, provides Nike Air technology for maximum comfort and cushioning. With a one-piece Air unit covering the entire length of the shoe’s sole, the Nike Air Vapormax was built to make you feel like you’re walking or running on air. Plus, a stretchy and supportive Flyknit upper feels seamless and breathable to help mitigate sweaty feet, and it’s made from post-industrial recycled yarn. You can find more sustainable materials in the recycled rubber on the sole, which adds traction to every step.
3.Nike Zoom Structure
If you prefer the support and durability of a true running shoe to double as your work shoe, the Nike Zoom Structure was tested with hundreds of runners to design the crash pad under your heel that creates a cushioned, smooth transition from heel to toe. Those insights also created an airy upper with breathability right where you need it, whether you’re on hour five of a long shift or mile five of a long run. This shoe is as flexible as it is tough, offering durability and comfort at the same time — with a soft lining around the heel and ankle to keep socks from bunching up, a plush tongue to help pad the laces and a molded heel to securely hug your foot.
4.Nike React Infinity Run
Built with React foam — Nike’s softest and most responsive foam yet — the Nike React Infinity Run is designed with less material between the insole and midsole, bringing your feet closer to the foam. This helps create a more responsive experience, while the foam itself has a higher height, providing a plush feel. The Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit is a laceless, slip-on version of the shoe that’s super easy to pull on and off. The rubber at the outsole helps deliver top-notch traction and durability, while molding around the heel keeps you feeling secure so you can focus on your job.
No matter which shoe you pick, remember to get properly fitted when shopping for work shoes. Consider trying on new footwear after the end of a shift, when your feet are likely to be at their widest after swelling. Lastly, consider pairing your new shoes with compression socks, which can help alleviate lower body and foot discomfort.