Are There Benefits to Using a Sauna After a Workout?

“Whenever you increase the circulation of oxygen-rich blood, you’re going to see improvements in cardiovascular function,” Galluci said.

In fact, a 2019 study in Complementary Therapies in Medicine found that the changes that happen to your heart when you sit in a sauna are similar to those you get from a short, moderate-intensity cardio workout.

“We see overall heart rate and core temperature increase, as well as improved blood pressure and redistribution of blood throughout the body’s tissues,” said Shawn M. Houck, D.P.T., a board-certified clinical specialist in sports physical therapy and clinic director at Physical Therapy Central.

All of those effects may help lower your chances of heart disease and high blood pressure (hypertension). Findings from a 2015 JAMA Internal Medicine study that included 2,300 Finnish men reveal that the risk of death from heart disease was 27 percent lower among those who reported using a sauna two to three times per week than those who said they used it only once a week.

However, it’s always a good idea to check in with your doctor before doing a sauna to ensure you’re not at a risk of any possible heart complications.