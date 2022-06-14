Athlete’s Cookbook: Colleen Quigley’s Eggplant Pizza

Preheat the oven to 500 degrees. Slice the eggplant into ¼-inch rounds or half moons. Sprinkle the slices with salt and lay them on a wire rack set over a baking sheet or on a few layers of paper towels so the excess moisture can drain out. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in the large sauté pan over medium-high, then add the kale and sauté, tossing with the tongs, for about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Set the kale aside.



Spread the eggplant evenly on the sheet pan, drizzle with olive oil, and roast for 5 to 6 minutes, flipping halfway through. Meanwhile, spread the flour on a clean surface. Spread the pizza dough out and, using your rolling pin and your hands, begin to work it into a 12-inch circle. Drizzle olive oil on the pizza pan, carefully transfer the dough to the pan, and drizzle olive oil on top.



Take the eggplant out of the oven. Dollop the ricotta on the pizza dough. Lower the heat to 450. Top the pizza dough with the eggplant and kale, then season with salt and pepper. Using the wide side of your box grater or a mandolin, thinly slice the garlic. Top the pizza dough with the asiago cheese.



Bake the pizza for 12 minutes. Top with sliced garlic, crack the eggs over the top, and bake for another 3 minutes or until the whites are cooked. Meanwhile, add the balsamic vinegar and brown sugar to the small pot and whisk over medium-high heat until the mixture begins to thicken. Remove the pizza from the oven, drizzle with a spoonful of balsamic reduction, sprinkle with nutritional yeast, and finish with salt and pepper.