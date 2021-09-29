What It Really Means to Live Your Best Life, According to AARMY co-founder Angela Manuel-Davis

“Living your best life” isn’t about trading your 9-to-5 for margs on the beach (sorry). For Angela Manuel Davis, chief motivational officer (it’s a thing!) and co-founder of indoor-cycling and boot camp studio AARMY, it means figuring out what motivates you and then going all in. On this episode of Trained, the former USA Track & Field star joins host Jaclyn Byrer to share how she went from being intimidated by cycling to teaching Jay-Z and Oprah, and how — thanks to advice from Dad — her class became known as “church on a bike.” She also explains why accountability and affirmations are total game-changers, how to create group-class vibes at home, and what she does to recharge. In short? She tells us how we can all get the life we deserve.