Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Women's Loose Clothing

      Tops & T-ShirtsShortsTrousers & Tights
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (1)
      Loose
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Synthetic Fill High-Pile Fleece Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Synthetic Fill High-Pile Fleece Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's T-Shirt
      €44.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Loose-Fit Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Loose-Fit Shorts
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's T-Shirt
      Nike Air
      Women's T-Shirt
      €47.99
      Nike Attack
      Nike Attack Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Attack
      Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
      €32.99
      England
      England Women's Football Top
      Just In
      England
      Women's Football Top
      €59.99
      England Standard Issue
      England Standard Issue Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
      Just In
      England Standard Issue
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
      €104.99
      FFF AWF
      FFF AWF Women's Full-Zip Football Jacket
      Just In
      FFF AWF
      Women's Full-Zip Football Jacket
      €109.99
      England
      England Women's Nike Dri-FIT Anthem Football Jacket
      Just In
      England
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Anthem Football Jacket
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Curve 7/8 Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Curve 7/8 Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Fitted Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Fitted Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Rise Curve Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Rise Curve Trousers
      €77.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized High-Waisted Woven Cargo Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Oversized High-Waisted Woven Cargo Trousers
      €99.99
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Women's Fleece Trousers
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      €87.99
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Trousers
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Women's Trousers
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Dress
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Dress
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Women's Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Women's Top
      €37.99
      Nike Dri-FIT City Ready
      Nike Dri-FIT City Ready Women's Gilet
      Nike Dri-FIT City Ready
      Women's Gilet
      €129.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Running Shorts
      Nike Air
      Women's Running Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage
      Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage Women's Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage
      Women's Trousers
      €67.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-waisted Corduroy Fleece Trousers
      Nike Air
      Women's High-waisted Corduroy Fleece Trousers
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Cropped Logo T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Cropped Logo T-Shirt