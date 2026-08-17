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White Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(42)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
Nike Sportswear Studio
Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
39,99 €
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
99,99 €
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Crew
74,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
119,99 €
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
69,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
54,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
54,99 €
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
114,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
59,99 €
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Tennis Pullover Hoodie
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Tennis Pullover Hoodie
84,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree Fleece Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
89,99 €
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
84,99 €
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve Hoodie
89,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
109,99 €
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
99,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
44,99 €
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's French Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Club Rules
Men's French Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
99,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
59,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Polo
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Polo
79,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
39,99 €
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
109,99 €
Nike Multi Renew
Nike Multi Renew Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Renew
Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie
54,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
59,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Printed Pullover Hoodie
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Printed Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
NikeCourt Collection
NikeCourt Collection Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
NikeCourt Collection
Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Tie-Dye Sweatshirt Festival Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Tie-Dye Sweatshirt Festival Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Tank Top
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Tank Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
44,99 €
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's French Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Club Rules
Men's French Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
99,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
59,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Polo
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Polo
79,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
39,99 €
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
109,99 €
Nike Multi Renew
Nike Multi Renew Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Renew
Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie
54,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
59,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Printed Pullover Hoodie
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Printed Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
NikeCourt Collection
NikeCourt Collection Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
NikeCourt Collection
Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Tie-Dye Sweatshirt Festival Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Tie-Dye Sweatshirt Festival Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Tank Top
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Tank Top
30% off

White sweatshirts and hoodies: a layering essential

Stay cool and comfortable in a white sweatshirt from our range that makes every move more comfortable. Think midweight designs crafted from brushed fleece. These feel soft on the inside and smooth on the outside for cosy all-day wear. You get all of the warmth with none of the bulk. Looking for an option with extra breathability? French terry options are up to the challenge. Smooth on the outside with unbrushed loops on the inside, these pieces blend the softness of fleece with an airy cotton-like feel.


Stay ready for unexpected showers in white hoodies with a double-layer hood. You'll also find slouchy oversized shapes that make layering simple. Look out for white hoodies with dropped shoulders and spacious armholes for maximum freedom. We've also got standard-fit options that are relaxed through the body. Want to adjust your fit? Opt styles featuring braided drawcords. Roomy pouch pockets give you plenty of space for stashing your essentials. Meanwhile, a ribbed finish on the cuffs, collar and hem helps you lock in warmth.


Searching for a white-coloured sweatshirt you can wear to the gym? Choose from options made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This clever technology moves sweat away from the surface of your skin, so that it evaporates faster. Whether you're warming up or cooling down, these layers will keep you fresh and comfortable. If you're training in colder conditions, reach for our Therma-FIT apparel. These help manage your body's natural heat to ensure you stay cosy when the temperature drops.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a white sweatshirt with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.