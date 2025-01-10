Training Shoes vs. Running Shoes: What’s the Difference?

Whether you're a runner, a gym-goer or both, you need the right gear to support your hard work and help you feel your best. But with so many options for athletic shoes on the market, it can be difficult to determine which shoe will be best for each activity.

You might be tempted to just grab your most comfortable pair of sneakers on your way out the door, but wearing the wrong shoe type for your workout can increase your risk of injury. While cross-training shoes and running shoes have some similarities, running shoes provide the appropriate cushioning needed for long distances, while training shoes support a greater range of movement patterns. Here's how to choose the perfect shoe for your next workout.