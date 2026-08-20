At Least 20% Recycled Materials

(52)
Gender 
(1)
Women
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Size 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Shoe Height 
(0)
Collections 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
139,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+3
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
89,99 €
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
89,99 €
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Women's Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
269,99 €
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Ava Rover
Shoes
139,99 €
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4 Skate Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4
Skate Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Women's Road Running Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+4
Bestseller
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
94,99 €
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
59,99 €
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
114,99 €
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
269,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
279,99 €

At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.