Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Shorts

      Older Kids Shorts

      Hoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsJacketsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSports Bras
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Lifestyle
      Running
      Football
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Basketball
      Tennis
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Yoga
      Rise 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Boys') French Terry Shorts
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Boys') French Terry Shorts
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      €67.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Older Kids' (Boys') Graphic Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Graphic Training Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Shorts
      €19.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Printed French Terry Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Printed French Terry Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
      €32.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      €27.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Boys') French Terry Shorts
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Boys') French Terry Shorts
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €37.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €37.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      €27.99
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Shorts
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Shorts
      €54.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Printed French Terry Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Printed French Terry Shorts
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Shorts
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Girls') 3.5" (9cm approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Girls') 3.5" (9cm approx.) Running Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Older Kids' (Boys') Graphic Training Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Graphic Training Shorts (Extended Size)
      €24.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €32.99