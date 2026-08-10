  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Bottoms
    3. /
  3. Shorts

Older Kids Shorts

(136)
Hoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsJacketsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSports Bras
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Size 
(0)
Kids Age 
(1)
Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
Size Range 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Lifestyle
Running
Training & Gym
Yoga
Basketball
Football
Fit 
(0)
Length 
(0)
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Beşiktaş J.K.
Beşiktaş J.K. Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
Just In
Beşiktaş J.K.
Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
22,99 €
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
24,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+6
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
27,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
19,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
19,99 €
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
32,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
24,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech
Nike Sportswear Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
59,99 €
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
37,99 €
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shorts
34,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Shorts
37,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Durasheen Diamond Shorts
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Durasheen Diamond Shorts
39,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
44,99 €