Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights

      Older Kids Trousers & Tights

      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Lifestyle
      Running
      Football
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Basketball
      American Football
      Dance
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Yoga
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Trousers
      €59.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      €59.99
      Nike Air Winterized
      Nike Air Winterized Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air Winterized
      Older Kids' Trousers
      €87.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      €92.99
      Nike Air Essential
      Nike Air Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €44.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      €82.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pants
      €44.99
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7 Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7
      Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      €37.99
      F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
      F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Older Kids' Pants
      F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' Pants
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      €32.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      FFF Strike
      FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Pants
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise Leggings
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Capri Leggings
      Inter Milan
      Inter Milan Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      Inter Milan
      Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      €44.99