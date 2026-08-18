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Older Kids Trousers & Tights

(148)
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
59,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
39,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
32,99 €
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
39,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
+1
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
39,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+5
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
39,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pants
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pants
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
49,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
69,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
54,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
44,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
44,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Home
F.C. Barcelona Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
32,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
37,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' (Boys') Polyknit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' (Boys') Polyknit Trousers
59,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
34,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Promo Exclusion
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
79,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Flared Leggings
Jordan
Older Kids' Flared Leggings
29,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Trousers
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Jogger
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Jogger
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
79,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
47,99 €
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
England Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
84,99 €
FFF
FFF Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
FFF
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
89,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
49,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+6
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
39,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
64,99 €
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
84,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Barrel Trousers
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Barrel Trousers
64,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
109,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Tottenham Hotspur Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
89,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
64,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
49,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
37,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
44,99 €
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' (Boys') Polyknit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' (Boys') Polyknit Trousers
59,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
34,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Promo Exclusion
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
79,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Flared Leggings
Jordan
Older Kids' Flared Leggings
29,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Trousers
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Jogger
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Jogger
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
79,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
47,99 €
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
England Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
84,99 €
FFF
FFF Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
FFF
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
89,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
49,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+6
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
39,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
64,99 €
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
84,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Barrel Trousers
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Barrel Trousers
64,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
109,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Tottenham Hotspur Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
89,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
64,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
49,99 €