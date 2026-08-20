  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Bottoms
    3. /
  3. Shorts

Blue Shorts

(181)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
32,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
44,99 €
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
47,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
49,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
47,99 €
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
74,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
59,99 €
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
FFF Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
84,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
39,99 €
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
74,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
64,99 €
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
74,99 €
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Runner Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Runner Shorts
74,99 €
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
59,99 €
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
69,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Track Shorts
49,99 €
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
89,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Washed French Terry Shorts
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Washed French Terry Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Just In
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
49,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
64,99 €
JA
JA Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
JA
Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
49,99 €
Nike Par
Nike Par Men‘s Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men‘s Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Printed Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Printed Running Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
32,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
54,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
64,99 €
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
44,99 €
Norway Strike
Norway Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sold Out
Norway Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
47,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
69,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
84,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
64,99 €
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
24,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
47,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' P6 Brazil Retro Knit Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' P6 Brazil Retro Knit Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
69,99 €
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Shorts
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Shorts
59,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
89,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Washed French Terry Shorts
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Washed French Terry Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Just In
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
49,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
64,99 €
JA
JA Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
JA
Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
49,99 €
Nike Par
Nike Par Men‘s Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men‘s Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Printed Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Printed Running Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
32,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
54,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
64,99 €
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
44,99 €
Norway Strike
Norway Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sold Out
Norway Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
47,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
69,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
84,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
64,99 €
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
24,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
47,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' P6 Brazil Retro Knit Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' P6 Brazil Retro Knit Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
69,99 €
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Shorts
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Shorts
59,99 €

Light, dark and navy blue shorts: start off strong

Stay cool, even when the game heats up, in blue shorts from our collection. Whether you're hitting the track, warming up for the pitch or heading to the gym, you can enjoy reliable coverage and comfort in options like baby blue shorts and navy blue shorts. Expect silky smooth, ultra-soft woven fabrics that won't rub as you move. Meanwhile, elastic waistbands with inner drawcords ensure a snug, adjustable fit.


We've designed our blue shorts to help you train without distractions. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example, which moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. That means you stay dry and comfortable while you move towards your goals. Looking for a streamlined feel? Our sleek biker shorts stretch with every move. No front seam makes for a smoother fit and a minimal chance of the fabric riding up. To help support your core, choose mid-rise light blue shorts with a wide elastic waistband.


Our dark blue running shorts ensure comfort and breathability mile after mile, thanks to perforated side panels and hem vents. If you want coverage, plus freedom of movement, opt for 2-in-1 shorts. These feature a snug inner layer to help prevent chafing as you run. Need somewhere to stash your essentials? Many of our shorts have drop-in pockets for smaller items, as well as zip pockets for larger belongings like phones.


Get a game-ready look in navy blue shorts inspired by your favourite team. Our football shorts include authentic design details inspired by what the pros wear. And because all athletes deserve to feel their best, our training shorts also come in kids' sizes.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose blue shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.