Older Kids' Shoes

(189)
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
+8
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
VOMERO 18
VOMERO 18
Max cushioning for future world champs.
Shop
Jordan Trunner Flow
Jordan Trunner Flow Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Trunner Flow
Older Kids' Shoes
69,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Air Max Bia
Nike Air Max Bia Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Bia
Older Kids' Shoes
79,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Nike Air Max Fire
Nike Air Max Fire Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Fire
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
149,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
114,99 €
Nike Air Max Dn
Nike Air Max Dn Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn
Older Kids' Shoes
134,99 €
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
159,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
114,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
+1
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
54,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
54,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
+6
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
109,99 €
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
74,99 €
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
54,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
114,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
114,99 €
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
69,99 €
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
64,99 €
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
149,99 €
Kobe III Low
Kobe III Low Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Low
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
39,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
74,99 €
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Kobe 3 Low Protro Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
139,99 €
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
119,99 €
Kobe VIII
Kobe VIII Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe VIII
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
129,99 €
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Older Kids' Shoes
159,99 €
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
109,99 €
Kobe IX
Kobe IX Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
Kobe IX Low EM
Kobe IX Low EM Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Low EM
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoe
119,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
74,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
69,99 €
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
Jordan Court Connect Low
Jordan Court Connect Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Court Connect Low
Older Kids' Shoes
69,99 €
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Vomero 5
Older Kids' Shoes
109,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
49,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
+4
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
74,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
74,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
114,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
149,99 €
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+5
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
64,99 €
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Older Kids' Running Shoes
109,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue' Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Older Kids' Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Nike Air Max Phoenix Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Older Kids' Shoes
119,99 €
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
59,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
119,99 €
Jordan Court Connect Low
Jordan Court Connect Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Court Connect Low
Older Kids' Shoes
69,99 €
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Vomero 5
Older Kids' Shoes
109,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
49,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
+4
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
74,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
74,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
114,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
149,99 €
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+5
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
64,99 €
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Older Kids' Running Shoes
109,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue' Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Older Kids' Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Nike Air Max Phoenix Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Older Kids' Shoes
119,99 €
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
59,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
119,99 €

Older kids' shoes: perfect pairs for growing athletes

Start their journey with the right footwear

Get them ready for a school day or weekend plan with the junior trainers from our collection. Older kids need shoes that can handle quick changes of pace and long days on their feet. From road-running designs to court-inspired classics, these pairs are crafted to support active movement without slowing them down. Lightweight materials help feet feel free, while supportive shapes give a secure fit as they run, jump, stretch and explore.


Comfort that lasts all day

The best shoes for teens feel good from the first step to the last. Soft foam cushioning in our pairs helps absorb impact underfoot, so every stride feels smooth and steady. Meanwhile, padded collars add comfort around the ankle, and breathable panels give effective air flow when the pace picks up. You'll find low-profile designs keep things easy to wear, alongside mid-top styles that bring extra coverage where it counts. Whether they are heading to class, meeting friends or walking home after school, these trainers are made for comfort that fits into real life.


High-performance options for sport and training

When their movement gets more intense, the right trainers matter. Pairs of our junior shoes with Air units help soften landings and add a responsive feel underfoot. Grippy outsoles help them change direction with control on playgrounds, courts and indoor training spaces. For running, cushioned foam midsoles support a smooth ride from warm-up to finish. Meanwhile, supportive uppers and stable soles help keep feet locked in through fast footwork. Some designs use knitted uppers with built-in flex, giving growing feet room to move naturally and still feel held in place.


Everyday style with a sporty DNA

Our junior trainers are designed to work hard—and look effortless while doing it. Lifestyle favourites bring the same sports heritage into everyday wear, with clean shapes that pair easily with uniforms, tracksuits and weekend layers. Classics like low-cut shoes feel light and flexible, while chunkier soles bring extra cushioning and a confident stance. Details like off-centre lacing, wraparound support and dynamic fit collars help create a secure feel, letting them move from lessons to practice without needing a change of footwear.

Materials made for movement

Our footwear is built around innovation that helps kids stay focused on what they love doing. Flyknit uppers are light and breathable, helping reduce bulk while encouraging natural movement. Flyleather uses quality fibres with long-lasting properties that feel smooth and supportive. Meanwhile, our Air units are engineered for impact protection, and the foam cushioning gives soft comfort for everyday steps. Discover durable rubber outsoles help extend wear, giving teen trainers the grip and resilience needed for busy routines, outdoor activities and regular training.


Move to Zero

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our junior trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.