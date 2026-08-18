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High-Waisted Shorts

ACG "Chamo Camo"
ACG "Chamo Camo" Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG "Chamo Camo"
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
74,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
64,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
64,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
74,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
37,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
44,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
74,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 5cm (approx.) Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
69,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
74,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
69,99 €
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Shorts
74,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
47,99 €
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts With Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts With Pockets (Maternity)
34,99 €
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
74,99 €
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
64,99 €