THE NIKE APP IS HERE

The wait is over. The Nike App is now available in your region. Learn More

BREAK FREE FROM THE PACK

Nike x Gyakusou

BREAK FREE FROM THE PACK

Discover the perfect harmony between soul and stride

Shop

Nike x sacai

ICONS OF DISTORTION

Remixed designs made for every move.

Shop
ICONS OF DISTORTION

Nike x sacai

ICONS OF DISTORTION

Shop
Behind the Dye: John Elliott x LeBron Icon

Behind the Dye: John Elliott x LeBron Icon

ShopShop the Collection
SK SHOX TL

Nike x Skepta

SK SHOX TL

Shop

Shop NikeLab

View All

Men's Collection

Women's Collection

Footwear