Making Nike Air with In-House Recycling

What's Air cushioning made from anyway? There are two main components and the first is thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), a type of plastic loved for its toughness and recyclability.



"While TPU isn't infinitely recyclable, we are able to recycle it over and over again in our process", says sustainability programme manager, Makely Lyon. Thanks to decades of practice, we've refined our process to recycle and reuse much of what would otherwise be discarded scraps.



That TPU becomes the shell of the Air unit that's then filled with the second main ingredient: gas. That may sound odd, but did you know that the air we all breathe is a mix of gases? Well, Nike Air contains gas too. Back in the day, we used a gas called sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) that wasn't great for the planet.