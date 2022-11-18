How to Get More Sleep in the Third Trimester, According to Experts

Pregnant people often get the unsolicited advice (along with a little knowing wink) to "sleep while you can". Cool, cool … but what if you absolutely freaking can't?

Pregnancy brings on major physiological and psychological changes that are anything but soothing. The sheer size of your expanding abdomen is probably making you uncomfortable, hormones are sending your body temp through the roof and you may be dealing with other fun side effects like nausea and heartburn, says Amanda Williams, MD, a board-certified obstetrician-gynaecologist in Oakland, California, and a member of the Nike (M)ove Like a Mother advisory board. Factor in the added stress and anxiety that often comes with growing a baby in your belly and it's no wonder research shows that almost 80 percent of women suffer from insomnia in the third trimester.

But sleep is the ultimate recovery, especially when your body is working OT to sustain another life, says Safia Khan, MD, a sleep-disorder specialist at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Learn how to log more of it, whether it's the physical issues keeping you up, the mental ones or both.