Women's Dance

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Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
64,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
54,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's T-shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's T-shirt
29,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
42,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Women's T-Shirt
34,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
54,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
47,99 €
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
24,99 €

Women's dance: the power of movement

Whether you're passionate about ballet, tap or hip hop, the Nike women's dance collection is created to help you perform at your best. You'll find pro-quality pieces that set you free to move and stretch. We also know you need support as well as freedom. That's why we make compression fits and shock-absorbing footwear—designed to protect your joints and muscles as you test your limits.

Warming up and cooling down are essential parts of every dancer's routine. That's why the Nike women's dance range includes light-but-insulating layers. Cosy finishes and thermal fibres keep your muscles snug as you start to move. And when the temperature rises, choose pieces with our unique Nike Dri-FIT technology. It draws away sweat from your skin, so it can dry fast—leaving you free to focus on your form.

Dance celebrates the artistic capabilities of the human body, so we design our collection with clutter-free outlines. Clean, elegant silhouettes and neat fits make it easier to assess and perfect each move as you rehearse. When it's time to practise or perform, choose colours to suit your music and style. From classic and neutral shades that go with anything to bold statement colours, you'll find the perfect dance pieces for you.

To protect the future of our planet, we all need to change how we work and live. Nike's Move to Zero initiative is designed to take our company to net-zero carbon emissions and waste. Wherever possible, we create our women's dance range from recycled materials, such as polyester spun from old plastic bottles. We also craft recycled nylon from various materials, such as old carpet and used fishing nets. We haven't achieved our net-zero target yet. But we're getting closer. To join us, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag.