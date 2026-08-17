White Shoes & Trainers

(580)
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike P-6000 Utility
Nike P-6000 Utility Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000 Utility
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 110
Nike Offcourt Adjust
Nike Offcourt Adjust Men's Slides
Nike Offcourt Adjust
Men's Slides
CHF 52
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
CHF 185
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
Men's Shoes
CHF 150
Tennis Classic CS
Tennis Classic CS Men's shoes
Tennis Classic CS
Men's shoes
CHF 105
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 85
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
CHF 210
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's shoes
CHF 220
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic' Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Men's Shoes
CHF 240
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
CHF 115
Nike Run Defy
Nike Run Defy Men's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Run Defy
Men's Road Running Shoes
CHF 70
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Men's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
CHF 150
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
ACG Zegama Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 195
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Men's Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Men's Shoes
CHF 195
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoe
CHF 135
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes
Air Jordan Mule
Golf Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA' Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Men‘s shoes
CHF 135
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
CHF 70
Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue'
Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue' Men‘s shoes
Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue'
Men‘s shoes
CHF 230
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
CHF 57
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Men‘s shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Men‘s shoes
CHF 115
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Nike V5 RNR Suede Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Women's Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 330
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
CHF 185
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'White and Orange Peel'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'White and Orange Peel' Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'White and Orange Peel'
Women's Shoes
CHF 240
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
CHF 160
Air Force 1 GORE-TEX Vibram
Air Force 1 GORE-TEX Vibram Men's shoes
Air Force 1 GORE-TEX Vibram
Men's shoes
CHF 185
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
CHF 210
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium
Men's shoes
CHF 160
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 170
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoe
CHF 135
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes
Air Jordan Mule
Golf Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA' Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Men‘s shoes
CHF 135
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
CHF 70
Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue'
Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue' Men‘s shoes
Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue'
Men‘s shoes
CHF 230
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
CHF 57
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Men‘s shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Men‘s shoes
CHF 115
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Nike V5 RNR Suede Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Women's Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 330
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
CHF 185
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'White and Orange Peel'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'White and Orange Peel' Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'White and Orange Peel'
Women's Shoes
CHF 240
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
CHF 160
Air Force 1 GORE-TEX Vibram
Air Force 1 GORE-TEX Vibram Men's shoes
Air Force 1 GORE-TEX Vibram
Men's shoes
CHF 185
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
CHF 210
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium
Men's shoes
CHF 160
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 170
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
CHF 160

White shoes: incredible tech, unbelievable feel

Find your ideal fit for every sport in our white trainers collection. Lace up in our game-changing futuristic designs or choose chunky white trainers with an exaggerated midsole for a retro look. Our white sneakers deliver comfort for sports and the street – from high tops that hug the ankle to low tops that enhance mobility.

Stay cushioned in white trainers with Air Max tech
In 1987, the Air Max 1 first hit the pavement. With its visible cushioning and ridiculously comfy design, it was revolutionary. These lightweight trainers soon became iconic for athletes and sneaker collectors, thanks to their cloud-like qualities. And you'll feel like a pro, too, when you experience the unbelievable lightness of our Air technology. We also keep things fresh by re-styling our classic silhouettes – choose shoes with visible Air units for a glimpse of the innovative tech that's inside.

Feel the bounce of Nike React
White sneakers with Nike React foam deliver a ridiculously responsive ride. They're lightweight and durable enough to deliver bounce without the bulk. Plus, you'll get a super-soft feel every time you land. More foam means better energy return, too – ideal for charged push-offs and a smooth transition from toe to heel.

The security to play at your best
When you train hard, you want shoes you can rely on. That's why white Nike shoes with high-tenacity Flyknit fabric provide a contoured fit to hug your feet and keep them secure. This breathable material also allows better air circulation, so that you won't get held back by sweat. Plus, all-white shoes with Nike Flymesh material have ventilation in high-heat spots to keep your feet cool and your head in the game.

White Nike trainers for comfort with each mile
Nike white shoes for running will help you reach the finish line in comfort. Rubber outsoles with runner-informed designs improve traction and deliver grip where it's needed. Plus, white trainers with spaces in the tread let your foot bend and flex naturally as you take each step. And our full-length carbon fibre plates create the smoothest ride by optimising energy return. The more comfortable you feel on your run, the further you'll go.

Shoes designed for your sport
Whatever your sport, you need shoes that deliver every time you slip them on. Our white shoes for basketball perform consistently to get you ahead of the competition. You can rely on them to keep your feet locked in during quick changes of direction. And if soccer's your thing, Nike white football boots help you play your fastest with optimal traction and explosive acceleration. Fan of racket sports? You'll appreciate the lightweight feel and foot-hugging contours of our tennis shoes. They're designed to make lateral movements easy, while the grippy, durable outsoles offer stability while you play.