ACG

(133)
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 170
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 170
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
ACG Zegama Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 195
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
+1
ACG Zegama Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 195
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail-Racing Shoes
CHF 290
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 170
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Older Kids' Running Shoes
CHF 125
ACG Zegama Hike
ACG Zegama Hike Men's Hiking Shoes
ACG Zegama Hike
Men's Hiking Shoes
CHF 210
ACG Zegama Hike
ACG Zegama Hike Women's Hiking Shoes
ACG Zegama Hike
Women's Hiking Shoes
CHF 210
ACG 'High Stakes'
ACG 'High Stakes' Men's Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG 'High Stakes'
Men's Hiking Trousers
CHF 130
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Men's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Men's UV Protection Jacket
CHF 155
ACG Wildsee
ACG Wildsee Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wildsee
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
CHF 70
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
CHF 85
ACG DAYMAX
ACG DAYMAX Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
ACG DAYMAX
Backpack (25L)
CHF 145
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's UV Protection Jacket
CHF 155
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's Skort
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's Skort
CHF 120
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
CHF 125
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
CHF 130
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
CHF 170
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
CHF 170
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
CHF 135
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
CHF 135
ACG 'Trailwind'
ACG 'Trailwind' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Trailwind'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
CHF 99.95
ACG Radical AirFlow Apex
ACG Radical AirFlow Apex Dri-FIT Bucket Hat
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow Apex
Dri-FIT Bucket Hat
CHF 75
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap Adjustable Dri-FIT Trail-Running Hat
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap
Adjustable Dri-FIT Trail-Running Hat
CHF 57
Nike ACG GOAT
Nike ACG GOAT Pack Vest (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG GOAT
Pack Vest (5L)
CHF 155
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 105
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
CHF 130
ACG Misery Ridge
ACG Misery Ridge Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Misery Ridge
Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
CHF 570
Nike ACG Rufus
Nike ACG Rufus Men's Shoes
Nike ACG Rufus
Men's Shoes
CHF 125
ACG Air Deschutz+
ACG Air Deschutz+ Sandals
ACG Air Deschutz+
Sandals
CHF 94.95
ACG
ACG Women's T-shirt
ACG
Women's T-shirt
CHF 64.95
ACG
ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
CHF 64.95
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 105
ACG DAYMAX
ACG DAYMAX Cross-Body Bag (3L)
Recycled Materials
ACG DAYMAX
Cross-Body Bag (3L)
CHF 70
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Dri-FIT Pants
CHF 120
Nike ACG Club
Nike ACG Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Club
Unstructured Cap
CHF 37
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
CHF 57
Nike Zegama 2
Nike Zegama 2 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Zegama 2
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 210
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
CHF 130
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
CHF 400
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 130
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
CHF 94.95
ACG Dawn Range
ACG Dawn Range Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dawn Range
Men's Dri-FIT Trail Running Trousers
CHF 120
ACG Solar Chase
ACG Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tank Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Solar Chase
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tank Top
CHF 64.95
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 130
ACG Tuff Fleece
ACG Tuff Fleece Trousers
ACG Tuff Fleece
Trousers
CHF 110
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
CHF 99.95
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
CHF 110
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
CHF 160
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 170
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's UV-Resistant Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's UV-Resistant Jacket
CHF 230
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Trousers
CHF 115
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase' Women's Dri-FIT Trail Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Women's Dri-FIT Trail Running Tank Top
CHF 64.95
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
CHF 64.95
ACG Aireez
ACG Aireez Men's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Aireez
Men's UV Protection Jacket
CHF 130
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
CHF 99.95
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
CHF 80
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
CHF 80
Nike Kiger 10
Nike Kiger 10 Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Kiger 10
Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 185
Nike ACG Everyday
Nike ACG Everyday Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike ACG Everyday
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 22
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Shorts
Just In
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Shorts
CHF 85
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
CHF 290
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Trousers
CHF 115
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Cargo Shorts
CHF 135
Nike ACG Apex
Nike ACG Apex Bucket Hat
Sold Out
Nike ACG Apex
Bucket Hat
29% off
ACG Lava Loops
ACG Lava Loops Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Loops
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
CHF 99.95
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
29% off
ACG Solar Chase
ACG Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Solar Chase
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
CHF 70
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
29% off
Nike ACG Apex
Nike ACG Apex Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Apex
Bucket Hat
29% off
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
30% off
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
CHF 110
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
CHF 160
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 170
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's UV-Resistant Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's UV-Resistant Jacket
CHF 230
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Trousers
CHF 115
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase' Women's Dri-FIT Trail Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Women's Dri-FIT Trail Running Tank Top
CHF 64.95
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
CHF 64.95
ACG Aireez
ACG Aireez Men's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Aireez
Men's UV Protection Jacket
CHF 130
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Tank Top
CHF 99.95
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
CHF 80
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
CHF 80
Nike Kiger 10
Nike Kiger 10 Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Kiger 10
Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 185
Nike ACG Everyday
Nike ACG Everyday Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike ACG Everyday
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 22
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Shorts
Just In
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Shorts
CHF 85
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Cosmic Peaks'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Trail Running Jacket
CHF 290
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Trousers
CHF 115
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Cargo Shorts
CHF 135
Nike ACG Apex
Nike ACG Apex Bucket Hat
Sold Out
Nike ACG Apex
Bucket Hat
29% off
ACG Lava Loops
ACG Lava Loops Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Loops
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
CHF 99.95
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
29% off
ACG Solar Chase
ACG Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Solar Chase
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top
CHF 70
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
29% off
Nike ACG Apex
Nike ACG Apex Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Apex
Bucket Hat
29% off
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
30% off

ACG: ready to take it all on

Be prepared for just about anything with the Nike ACG collection. Whatever temperature you're dealing with, our high-performance gear provides durability and support while you're training outdoors. Explore clothing that helps protect you from the elements—from unexpected downpours to UV rays. Our apparel is made for layering, so you can easily switch it up to adjust to the weather. Tackling tough terrain? Browse our collection of shoes and pick a pair that will keep you stable and let you move with confidence.


Supreme comfort


Perform at your best, every time, with the Nike ACG collection. Our range includes GORE-TEX jackets with Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology. This acclaimed fabric combines windproof and water-repellent properties with advanced engineering, so you stay comfortable in harsh weather. Think microporous construction that lets water vapour escape. Woven materials that feel lightweight, so you've got total freedom to move. You'll also find quick-drying trousers that ensure you're always prepared for unexpected showers. Meanwhile, UV-resistant options help protect you from harmful sun rays.


Tackle anything


As well as versatile apparel, our ACG range includes shoes designed to go the distance. We've got pairs with GORE-TEX uppers that keep feet dry. Meanwhile, Nike Trail All-Terrain Compound rubber outsoles provide enhanced grip—ideal for steep inclines and wet surfaces. When it comes to accessories, discover roomy duffel bags with space for all your gear. Want to go hands-free? Pick a practical cross-body design. Look out for storm flaps and water-resistant constructions that make these bags ready for any weather. Plenty of pockets mean it's simple to keep your things organised. Plus, easy-to-clean materials let you store dirty gear without a second thought.


Made for layering


When you're exploring the outdoors, the temperature can change quickly. That's why our Nike ACG range makes layering easy. Think oversized jackets that you can throw on over anything. Classic hoodies that are designed to be worn over your base layer. When it comes to convenience, check out our jackets that you can easily pack down into an inner pocket. You can even attach them to your other clothing, so they're ready whenever you need them.


Stay warm and dry


We know comfort is key to great performance. That's why our ACG range includes fleece-lined sweatshirts and heavyweight joggers crafted to keep you warm. Look out for designs that feature Therma-FIT technology. These help manage your body's natural heat, so you stay cosy—even when the temperature drops. Meanwhile, jackets with full-length storm flaps stop cold air from entering through the zip. Complete your outfit with classic beanies with fleece linings to keep your head and ears protected from the chill.


Our mission for the future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose designs from the Nike ACG range with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content.