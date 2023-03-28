Transform your workouts with women's leggings and tights
Our women's leggings and tights are made with plenty of stretch to move with you as you run, jump and lunge. Mesh panels let your skin breathe while you sweat, keeping you dry and comfortable from the first mile to the last. For a feel-good choice, go for Nike leggings for women made with recycled and sustainable materials. Silky fibres feel ultra-soft and are completely opaque too, so you can squat with confidence. Plus, lightweight fabrics keep your workout distraction-free.
If you like plenty of support during your workout, choose high-waisted sports leggings. They've also got fully elastic waistbands for maximum comfort. When you're pounding the pavements on warm days, keep your cool in a pair of cropped leggings. On chilly days, our full-length and 7/8 designs offer full coverage. A pair of Nike leggings for women with pockets on the sides and waistband offers plenty of secure space to stash your keys and phone while you're on the go.