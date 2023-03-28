Skip to main content
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sold Out
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
CHF 120
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 120
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Vapor 15 Elite AG-Pro
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Vapor 15 Elite AG-Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      Artificial-Grass Football Boot
CHF 340
      Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      CHF 340
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Elite FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Elite FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
CHF 370
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 370
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Vapor 15 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
CHF 110
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      CHF 110
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      Artificial-Grass Football Boot
CHF 370
      Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      CHF 370
      Nike Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG By You
      Nike Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG By You Custom Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Customise
      Customise
      Custom Multi-Ground Football Boot
CHF 150
      Custom Multi-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 150
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG By You
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG By You Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Customise
      Customise
      Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
CHF 370
      Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 370
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG By You
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG By You Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Customise
      Customise
      Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
CHF 165
      Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 165
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro TF
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro TF Turf Football Shoes
      Turf Football Shoes
CHF 165
      Turf Football Shoes
      CHF 165
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
CHF 115
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 115
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Vapor 15 Elite FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Vapor 15 Elite FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
CHF 340
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 340
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy FG/MG By You
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy FG/MG By You Custom Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Customise
      Customise
      Custom Multi-Ground Football Boot
CHF 145
      Custom Multi-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 145
      Nike Streetgato
      Nike Streetgato Football Shoes
      Nike Streetgato
      Football Shoes
      CHF 99.95
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG By You
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG By You Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Customise
      Customise
      Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
CHF 400
      Custom Firm-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 400
      Nike Lunar Gato II IC
      Nike Lunar Gato II IC Indoor Court Football Shoes
      Nike Lunar Gato II IC
      Indoor Court Football Shoes
      CHF 110
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite SE FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite SE FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
CHF 359.95
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 359.95
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
CHF 180
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 180
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Pro AG-Pro
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Pro AG-Pro Artificial-Ground Football Boot
      Artificial-Ground Football Boot
CHF 170
      Artificial-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 170
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction Soft-Ground Football Boot
      Soft-Ground Football Boot
CHF 340
      Soft-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 340
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
CHF 100
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 100
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      Artificial-Grass Football Boot
CHF 350
      Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      CHF 350
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite AG-Pro
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite AG-Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boots
      Artificial-Grass Football Boots
CHF 320
      Artificial-Grass Football Boots
      CHF 320
      Nike Phantom GX Club MG
      Nike Phantom GX Club MG Multi-ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Multi-ground Football Boots
CHF 75
      Multi-ground Football Boots
      CHF 75
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction Soft-Ground Football Boot
      Soft-Ground Football Boot
CHF 370
      Soft-Ground Football Boot
      CHF 370
      Women's football boots: enhanced speed and agility

      Whether you play indoors or out on the pitch, Nike football boots for women deliver game-enhancing tech. Our designs with grooved forefoot plates offer explosive acceleration and responsiveness. Plus, cushioned insoles keep your feet comfortable from the start of the match to the final whistle. Nike women's football boots are also super lightweight, giving you everything you need and nothing you don't.

      When you're on firm ground, chevron studs provide grip with every step. Or, if you're playing inside, our rubber soles offer multi-directional traction to keep you ahead of the competition. Outsoles with a grippy texture on the toe and instep provide extreme ball control – giving you a precise touch when dribbling, passing and shooting. And if powerful kicks are your thing, our ladies football boots with off-centre lacing have a larger sweet spot so that you can hammer the ball home.