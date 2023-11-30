Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Kids Training & Gym

      ShoesTops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsJacketsTrousers & TightsShortsSports BrasCompression & BaselayerSocksAccessories & Equipment
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Younger Kids (3-7 yrs)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      CHF 42
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      CHF 30
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank
      CHF 35
      Nike Dri-FIT Poly+
      Nike Dri-FIT Poly+ Older Kids' (Boys') 1/4-Zip Training Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Poly+
      Older Kids' (Boys') 1/4-Zip Training Top
      CHF 50
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      CHF 27
      Nike One
      Nike One Older Kids' Therma-FIT Long-Sleeve Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Long-Sleeve Training Top
      CHF 45
      Nike Repel Athletics
      Nike Repel Athletics Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Repel Athletics
      Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket
      CHF 82
      Nike Dri-FIT Indy
      Nike Dri-FIT Indy Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Indy
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      CHF 33
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      CHF 60
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      CHF 40
      Nike Therma-FIT Multi+
      Nike Therma-FIT Multi+ Older Kids' Full-Zip Training Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Multi+
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Training Hoodie
      CHF 65
      Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2
      Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      CHF 85
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      CHF 55
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      CHF 30
      Nike Therma-FIT One Outdoor Play
      Nike Therma-FIT One Outdoor Play Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT One Outdoor Play
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      CHF 45
      Nike Trophy
      Nike Trophy Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      Nike Trophy
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      CHF 25
      Nike High-Pile Fleece
      Nike High-Pile Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Therma-FIT Training Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike High-Pile Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Therma-FIT Training Jacket
      CHF 105
      Nike Multi
      Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Graphic Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi
      Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Graphic Training Top
      CHF 27
      Nike One
      Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Top
      CHF 33
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older kids' (boys') tights
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older kids' (boys') tights
      CHF 42
      Nike Multi+
      Nike Multi+ Older Kids' Therma-FIT Training Joggers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi+
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Training Joggers
      CHF 52
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      CHF 30
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials Cross-Body Bag (1L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Cross-Body Bag (1L)
      CHF 30
      Nike Dri-FIT Alate All U
      Nike Dri-FIT Alate All U Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Alate All U
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      CHF 33
      Related Categories