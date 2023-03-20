White football boots: play at your peak
Since we debuted our first pair of footie boots in 1971, we've been proud to support players of the beautiful game around the globe. Today, our white football boots are built to bring you a pro-quality footwear experience, wherever and however you play. Expect soles that ensure exceptional grip in any conditions, lightweight uppers that hug your foot for a barely-there feel, and clean strike zones that give you outstanding control of the ball.
Play in any conditions
Playing on turf, astroturf or indoors? Tackling a fast five-a-side or a gruelling ninety minutes? No matter where you play, you need footwear that keeps you secure and confident. Our all-white football boots are made with a range of sole types to match the surface you're on. Longer studs give strong grip on soft ground, while firm-ground options ensure freedom to move in a variety of conditions. Battling it out indoors? Look for grippy rubber outsoles that allow you to turn, slide and tackle with ease.
Freedom to move with a second-skin fit
The right pair of football boots should feel like an extension of your body. That's why our white football boots wrap around your foot, supporting your joints and holding your boot in place no matter how much you move. Our innovative Flyknit fabrics stretch and flex with you and hold their shape, so you can turn and pivot freely. And because every gram of extra weight counts—you can also expect lightweight constructions that let you sprint as far and as fast as you need.
Clever designs for outstanding control
Whether you're playing up front as a striker or deep in defence—powerful ball skills are at the heart of this sport. That's why we design our white football boots to help you optimise your control. Textured surfaces across the top of the boot give enhanced precision to your touch when you're passing or dribbling. Once you're ready to shoot, off-centre lacing ensures a clean strike zone for matchless accuracy and power. And with our All Conditions Control technology offering a consistent performance through wet and dry weather alike, your new footwear gives dependable results every time.
Wear it your way with customised designs
Showcase your unique sporting style with customisable white football boots from Nike. Choose the colour elements that match your vibe, then add textured skin to ensure precise ball control and a durable finish. When it comes to the iconic Nike Swoosh, you can keep your look on the down-low with tone-on-tone options, or go for bold boots with metallic accents. Individualise your footwear with a custom message in the logo spot. Or pick the flag option to rep your national squad with pride.
Nike's Move to Zero: getting to our goal
To help protect the future of our planet, we've made a company-wide commitment with one goal: reaching net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. It's why we use sustainable materials in our footie boots—like Nike Flyleather, which looks, smells and feels like real leather, but is made with at least 50% recycled fibres. Meanwhile, Nike Flyknit, which is woven from recycled plastic bottles, is exceptionally light and flexible. You can join the race by looking out for the 'Sustainable Materials' tag across our range.