  1. Sale
    2. /
  2. Training & Gym

Sale Training & Gym

Shoes 
(8)
Training & Gym
+ More
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Training Tights
Nike Pro
Men's Training Tights
CHF 55,99
CHF 69,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Jacket
Nike Pro
Men's Jacket
CHF 59,99
CHF 99,95
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Full-Zip Yoga Training Hoodie
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Full-Zip Yoga Training Hoodie
CHF 62,99
CHF 89,95
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Yoga Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Yoga Trousers
CHF 55,99
CHF 79,95
Customise
Nike One Luxe
Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
Nike One Luxe
Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
CHF 62,99
CHF 89,95
Nike Metcon Flyknit 3
Nike Metcon Flyknit 3 Women's Cross-Training/Weightlifting Shoe
Nike Metcon Flyknit 3
Women's Cross-Training/Weightlifting Shoe
CHF 159,99
CHF 199,95
Nike Air Max Alpha Savage
Nike Air Max Alpha Savage Men's Training Shoe
Nike Air Max Alpha Savage
Men's Training Shoe
CHF 93,99
CHF 134,95
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra (Plus Size)
Nike Indy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra (Plus Size)
CHF 31,99
CHF 39,95
Nike Air Indy
Nike Air Indy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
Nike Air Indy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
CHF 35,99
CHF 44,95
Nike Icon Clash
Nike Icon Clash Women's Training Tank
Nike Icon Clash
Women's Training Tank
CHF 48,99
CHF 69,95
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Women's Top
Nike Pro Warm
Women's Top
CHF 55,99
CHF 79,95
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Nike Dri-FIT Strike Men's Football Pants
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Men's Football Pants
CHF 48,99
CHF 69,95
Nike Women's
Nike Women's Long-Sleeve Training Top
Nike Women's
Long-Sleeve Training Top
CHF 55,99
CHF 69,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
Nike Pro
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
CHF 65,99
CHF 94,95
Nike One Luxe
Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Crops
Nike One Luxe
Women's Mid-Rise Crops
CHF 58,99
CHF 84,95
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Nike Dri-FIT Strike Men's Football Drill Top
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Men's Football Drill Top
CHF 48,99
CHF 69,95
Nike Icon Clash
Nike Icon Clash Women's Fleece Training Hoodie
Nike Icon Clash
Women's Fleece Training Hoodie
CHF 62,99
CHF 89,95
Nike Epic Lux
Nike Epic Lux Women's Leggings
Nike Epic Lux
Women's Leggings
CHF 76,99
CHF 109,95
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Tapered Fleece Training Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Tapered Fleece Training Trousers
CHF 39,99
CHF 49,95
Nike Free TR Ultra
Nike Free TR Ultra Women's Training Shoe
Nike Free TR Ultra
Women's Training Shoe
CHF 93,99
CHF 134,95
Nike MetconSF
Nike MetconSF Men's Training Shoe
Nike MetconSF
Men's Training Shoe
CHF 147,99
CHF 184,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Long-Sleeve Training Top
Nike Pro
Men's Long-Sleeve Training Top
CHF 55,99
CHF 69,95
Nike Therma-Sphere Max
Nike Therma-Sphere Max Men's Training Trousers
Nike Therma-Sphere Max
Men's Training Trousers
CHF 93,99
CHF 134,95
Nike Sportswear NSW
Nike Sportswear NSW Women's Parka
Sold Out
Nike Sportswear NSW
Women's Parka
CHF 160,99
CHF 230