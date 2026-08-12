Go for a classic, clean look in white shorts from Nike. Whether you're chasing points on the tennis court or pushing through that last lap, you need shorts that feel comfortable without being restrictive. Expect elastic waistbands with drawcords that let you get the fit just right. Tight-fitting, stretchy bike shorts offer a secure feel and comfortable coverage, while longer baggy shorts are all about that relaxed look. Whatever your style, you'll find shorts with pockets that mean your essentials are always close to hand.
Whether you're a sprinter or prefer long-distance, our white running shorts make it easy to stay focused on the track ahead. We've designed them with split sides for a wider range of motion, and a brief liner for full support and coverage—with smooth seams to ensure comfort. Our white shorts edit has shapes to suit all sports disciplines. Browse our basketball shorts, inspired by the on-court looks of your favourite NBA teams, crafted from sweat-wicking double-knit mesh that's lightweight and durable.
Looking to raise your game with high-performing tennis whites? Look out for tennis shorts featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology, which moves sweat away from your skin so it evaporates faster to keep you dry and comfortable. You'll also find smooth, stretchy golf shorts with tailored details and multiple pockets. And if you prefer playing on a pitch, our white football shorts come in junior and adult sizes, made from breathable fabrics in lightweight knits.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose white shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.