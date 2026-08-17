White gym shoes and trainers: unleash your potential
Whether you're a weightlifter, treadmill runner or HIIT fanatic, our white gym trainers will support your every move. Think outsoles with engineered tread patterns that flex with your foot. Plus, shock-absorbing cushioning that soaks up impact. And, even better, a choice of profiles to suit your preferences. Combine these benefits with the crisp, fresh colourway, and you're all set for your next challenge.
We believe junior sports players deserve pro-quality apparel and footwear. That's why we make our junior-size white gym trainers with supportive insoles. These give growing muscles and joints the cushioning they need to keep moving. Young athletes will also find mesh uppers with four-way stretch, so their footwear moves with them. Keep an eye out for breathable panels and thoughtfully placed perforations that promote airflow in high-heat areas.
When we launched Nike Air footwear back in 1978, we knew it was the start of something special. Today, you'll find this acclaimed cushioning system in a selection of our white gym shoes. They deliver exceptional support without adding weight or bulk. Choose Zoom Air units in the heels for targeted support and a springy, propulsive feel. Or look for cushioning throughout the insole for all-over comfort.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To play your part, look for Nike all-white gym trainers with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made our shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.