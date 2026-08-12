Women's White Trainers & Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
CHF 105
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Women's Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Women's Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
CHF 185
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
CHF 150
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Nike V5 RNR Suede Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Women's Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 210
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 160
Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas
Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas Skate Shoe
Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas
Skate Shoe
CHF 80
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
CHF 150
Nike SB Heritage Vulc
Nike SB Heritage Vulc Skate Shoes
Nike SB Heritage Vulc
Skate Shoes
CHF 80
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
CHF 150
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
CHF 150

Women's white shoes & trainers: fresh and flexible

Level up your performance in white trainers for women that combine comfort and support. Springy cushioning and foam midsoles feel ultra-plush. Meanwhile, grippy traction helps you stay in control. Staying cool under pressure has never been easier—breathable fabrics keep you comfortable while you're on the move. Plus, with a range of silhouettes, you'll find the perfect pair for you—from bold and chunky to sleek and streamlined. What do they all have in common? High-performance support that's designed to keep you moving, even when things get tough.


Power every movement


Stay light on your feet, even when you're racking up the miles. Discover white trainers for women with Nike Air cushioning that creates a quick-off-the-ground sensation. It's designed to put a spring in your step as you work through your training session. It's also ultra-responsive, delivering powerful energy return to keep you moving. Want comfort you can rely on? We've got you covered. Look out for cushioned insoles that create a cloud-like feeling underfoot. Meanwhile, foam midsoles deliver a flexible-yet-supportive sensation that powers your performance.


Keep your cool


Whether you're working hard in the gym or pounding the footpaths, we'll help you stay cool and focused. We've got women's white shoes with strategically placed mesh in the areas you need it most. Designed to allow air to circulate, these panels give you maximum breathability so you can focus on giving your best. For an extra boost, look out for perforations on the toe that create a flexible feel while allowing extra airflow.


Stay in control


When you're giving your all, you need shoes you can rely on. White shoes for women with moulded overlays throughout the midfoot give you support with a snug fit. Plus, look out for designs with TPU plates in the heel—they deliver lateral stability, so you can make every stride with full conviction. You'll also get the grip you deserve, thanks to rubber outsoles that provide durable traction. Stay locked in until your last rep with trainers featuring plastic caging on the side that creates a supportive feel.


Styles that suit you


Find women's white trainers that match your style. Choose from designs with a mix of real and synthetic leather that combine a layered look with top durability. Stitched overlays create a sleek and streamlined appearance. Looking for a pair with a touch of luxury? Plush suede accents instantly elevate your white trainers. Pick a low-profile design with a laidback style, or opt for a high top pair that channel courtside-inspired cool. From golfing to tennis, we've also got shoes designed to help you excel in your favourite sports.


Stepping up our challenge


Ready to go the extra mile? Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose white shoes for women featuring the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're stepping up to the challenge.