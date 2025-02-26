Performance

Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Fleece 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Insulation Type 
(0)
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
CHF 45
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 47
Nike Free Metcon 6
Nike Free Metcon 6 Women's Workout Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Free Metcon 6
Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Phenom
Nike Phenom Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Phenom
Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
CHF 100
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
CHF 30
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 35
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 27
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 17
Nike Hoops Elite
Nike Hoops Elite Backpack (32L)
Bestseller
Nike Hoops Elite
Backpack (32L)
CHF 95
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
CHF 27
Nike Zenvy Rib
Nike Zenvy Rib Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Longline Sports Bra
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy Rib
Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Longline Sports Bra
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite AG Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
AG Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Giannis Freak 5
Giannis Freak 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Netherlands Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Jacket
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Sustainable Materials
Netherlands Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
CHF 60
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
Sustainable Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
CHF 52
Nike Dri-FIT Race
Nike Dri-FIT Race Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Race
Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
CHF 47
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy MG High-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
MG High-Top Football Boot