Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Boys' White Trainers & Shoes

      Kids 
      (1)
      Boys
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      White
      Icon 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max Plus 3
      Nike Air Max Plus 3 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus 3
      Older Kids' Shoes
      CHF 175
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      CHF 82
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      CHF 47
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Younger Kids' Shoe
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      CHF 100
      NikeCourt Legacy
      NikeCourt Legacy Baby/Toddler Shoes
      NikeCourt Legacy
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoe
      CHF 170
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Luka 2
      Luka 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Luka 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      CHF 105
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      CHF 55
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      CHF 45
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Older Kids' Shoes
      CHF 130
      Air Max 1
      Air Max 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Max 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      CHF 140
      Nike Pico 5
      Nike Pico 5 Baby & Toddler Shoes
      Nike Pico 5
      Baby & Toddler Shoes
      CHF 40
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      CHF 70
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Older Kids' Shoes
      CHF 165
      Nike Force 1 LV8
      Nike Force 1 LV8 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      CHF 87
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      CHF 110
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      CHF 130
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      CHF 120
      Nike Dynamo Go SE
      Nike Dynamo Go SE Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Dynamo Go SE
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Jordan Stadium 90
      Jordan Stadium 90 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan Stadium 90
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      CHF 75
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Older Kids' Shoes
      CHF 140

      Boys' white trainers: unleash his ambitions

      From grippy outsoles to supportive cushioning and uppers, we design our Nike boys' white trainers to give him the support he needs as he hones his skills. You'll find a range of silhouettes, upper styles and soles to meet the demands of his chosen sport. That's because, at Nike, we believe young sports players deserve the same pro-quality apparel and footwear as the icons who inspire them.


      An outstanding performance begins with the right outsole. We design our boys' white shoes in a choice of materials and tread patterns. Wide, deep soles provide excellent stability for circuit training and weightlifting. Keep an eye out for strategically placed grooves that offer extra flexibility and allow a full range of natural movement. If you're raising a future racket sports star, look for herringbone textures that combine good grip with the ability to slide into challenging shots.


      Supportive footwear is essential to helping young athletes train safely. We build our white trainers for boys with shock-absorbing foam inner soles that soak up the impact from each movement, helping to protect his muscles and joints from injury. You'll also find styles with our acclaimed Nike Air units, which provide exceptional cushioning with a propulsive, spring-like feel. He can opt for targeted padding in high-impact areas such as the heel or toe, or choose full-length Nike Air protection for all-round support.


      Because every sport and athlete is different, we make our Nike white shoes for boys in a range of upper styles to suit his needs. If your youngster is tough on his footwear, look for sturdy leather designs that are built to take plenty of rough and tumble. After a light, flexible style? Stretchy mesh weaves and breathable panels in high-heat areas combine targeted ventilation with maximum freedom to move.