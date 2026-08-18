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  3. Bags & Backpacks

Backpacks, Bags & Rucksacks

(115)
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
CHF 110
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
CHF 94.95
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (5L)
CHF 40
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Backpack (24L)
CHF 70
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Bestseller
Nike
Backpack (21L)
CHF 42
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
CHF 40
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
CHF 42
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
CHF 40
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Heritage Sweep Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Sweep
Backpack (25L)
CHF 57
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Backpack (21L)
CHF 55
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Backpack 2.0 (23L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Backpack 2.0 (23L)
CHF 40
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Backpack (23L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Backpack (23L)
CHF 42
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Heritage Sweep Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Sweep
Backpack (25L)
CHF 55
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
CHF 45
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
CHF 42
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Backpack (25L)
CHF 80
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Floral Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Floral Backpack (24L)
CHF 75
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Bestseller
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
CHF 99.95
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Backpack (30L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy Team
Backpack (30L)
CHF 50
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Heritage Sweep Nike Tech Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Tech Backpack (25L)
CHF 57
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Backpack (Medium, 24L)
Nike Academy
Backpack (Medium, 24L)
CHF 42
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Backpack (Medium, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Backpack (Medium, 24L)
CHF 52
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0 Winterized Backpack (20L)
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Winterized Backpack (20L)
CHF 64.95
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's Harness Waistpack
NikeSKIMS
Women's Harness Waistpack
CHF 120
Nike Utility Speed
Nike Utility Speed Backpack (27L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Speed
Backpack (27L)
CHF 94.95
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Tote (20L)
Just In
Nike Commute
Tote (20L)
CHF 70
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Heritage Sweep Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Sweep
Backpack (25L)
CHF 55
Nike Heritage Air Max
Nike Heritage Air Max Backpack (25L)
Nike Heritage Air Max
Backpack (25L)
CHF 45
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
CHF 45
Nike Utility Power
Nike Utility Power Backpack (33L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power
Backpack (33L)
CHF 110
Nike Utility Elite
Nike Utility Elite Backpack (37L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Elite
Backpack (37L)
CHF 125
Nike Carry-On Luggage
Nike Carry-On Luggage 56cm (approx.) Hardshell (52L)
Nike Carry-On Luggage
56cm (approx.) Hardshell (52L)
CHF 230
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Mini Backpack (6L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Mini Backpack (6L)
CHF 37
Nike Sportswear Commute
Nike Sportswear Commute Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Commute
Backpack (25L)
CHF 80
Nike Utility 2.0
Nike Utility 2.0 Gymsack (17L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility 2.0
Gymsack (17L)
CHF 40
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Shoe Bag
CHF 22
Nike One
Nike One Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Backpack (25L)
CHF 105
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
CHF 40
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
CHF 32
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Backpack (Large, 30L)
Nike Academy
Football Backpack (Large, 30L)
CHF 55
Nike Hayward Patrol
Nike Hayward Patrol Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Hayward Patrol
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
CHF 52
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Shoebox Bag
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Shoebox Bag
CHF 57
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Tote Bag (22L)
CHF 40
Nike
Nike Training Duffel Bag (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Training Duffel Bag (24L)
CHF 45
Nike
Nike Gym Tote (28L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Gym Tote (28L)
CHF 45
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
CHF 75
Nike One
Nike One Tote Bag (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Tote Bag (25L)
CHF 105
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Older Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Older Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
CHF 35
Nike Utility Speed
Nike Utility Speed Backpack (27L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Speed
Backpack (27L)
CHF 94.95
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Tote (20L)
Just In
Nike Commute
Tote (20L)
CHF 70
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Heritage Sweep Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Sweep
Backpack (25L)
CHF 55
Nike Heritage Air Max
Nike Heritage Air Max Backpack (25L)
Nike Heritage Air Max
Backpack (25L)
CHF 45
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
CHF 45
Nike Utility Power
Nike Utility Power Backpack (33L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power
Backpack (33L)
CHF 110
Nike Utility Elite
Nike Utility Elite Backpack (37L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Elite
Backpack (37L)
CHF 125
Nike Carry-On Luggage
Nike Carry-On Luggage 56cm (approx.) Hardshell (52L)
Nike Carry-On Luggage
56cm (approx.) Hardshell (52L)
CHF 230
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Mini Backpack (6L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Mini Backpack (6L)
CHF 37
Nike Sportswear Commute
Nike Sportswear Commute Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Commute
Backpack (25L)
CHF 80
Nike Utility 2.0
Nike Utility 2.0 Gymsack (17L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility 2.0
Gymsack (17L)
CHF 40
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Shoe Bag
CHF 22
Nike One
Nike One Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Backpack (25L)
CHF 105
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
CHF 40
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
CHF 32
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Backpack (Large, 30L)
Nike Academy
Football Backpack (Large, 30L)
CHF 55
Nike Hayward Patrol
Nike Hayward Patrol Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Hayward Patrol
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
CHF 52
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Shoebox Bag
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Shoebox Bag
CHF 57
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Tote Bag (22L)
CHF 40
Nike
Nike Training Duffel Bag (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Training Duffel Bag (24L)
CHF 45
Nike
Nike Gym Tote (28L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Gym Tote (28L)
CHF 45
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
CHF 75
Nike One
Nike One Tote Bag (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Tote Bag (25L)
CHF 105
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Older Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Older Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
CHF 35

Nike backpacks and bags: prepared for every challenge

Stay in control of every detail with a backpack from our collection. Whether you're hitting the gym, smashing your commute or setting off on an adventure, our apparel is designed to keep you on top of your game. We've got a wide range of colours and styles, so it's easy to find something to suit your look. You'll find roomy options made for going all day, as well as compact bags that make it easy to travel light. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh on pockets and metalwork, adding a premium pop. Plus, rucksacks for all ages mean that everyone can be part of the team.


Styles for your everyday


Busy day ahead? With a roomy Nike backpack, you can fit everything you need in one bag. Multiple zip-up pockets help you stay organised. Just throw your training gear in the main compartment and use the smaller pockets for quick access to your essentials. Look out for options that include a padded sleeve for your laptop or tablet, making the transition from work to working out seamless. Going even further? Reach for a Nike rucksack with an insulated hydration pocket on the side and a luggage pass-through to make your travel experience even smoother.


Smart details that make a difference


We make our rucksacks for maximum comfort when you're on the go. We're talking padded, adjustable straps made from smooth material, so they won't dig or twist as you move. Lightweight materials mean your Nike bag won't weigh you down, and water-resistant options help keep your things dry in a downpour. We also use easy-to-clean fabrics, so you can keep yours looking fresh. There's no need to leave anything behind with a front bungee system that gives you extended storage.


Made to keep up


We craft all of our Nike backpacks from durable materials, so there's no limit to your adventure. Densely woven fabrics work to protect your belongings while remaining lightweight and hardwearing. Strong stitching and reinforced material in key areas make sure your bag is up to the challenge. For extra strength, check out designs with metal zips, clips and poppers, which are made to handle extended use. In a hurry? Grab a sleek drawstring bag or a sturdy canvas tote for an easy way to store everything you need for training. When you're ready to run, packs with slimline waistbands give you a streamlined feel and mean you can keep essentials close at hand—wherever the trail takes you.


Looking to the future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a backpack with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're working to protect the future of sport.