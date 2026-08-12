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  3. Bags & Backpacks

Women's Backpacks & Bags

Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
CHF 110
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
CHF 94.95
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (5L)
CHF 40
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Backpack (24L)
CHF 70
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
CHF 42
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Tote (20L)
Just In
Nike Commute
Tote (20L)
CHF 70
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Heritage Sweep Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Sweep
Backpack (25L)
CHF 57
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Backpack 2.0 (23L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Backpack 2.0 (23L)
CHF 40
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Backpack (21L)
CHF 55
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
CHF 42
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Floral Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Floral Backpack (24L)
CHF 75
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Backpack (23L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Backpack (23L)
CHF 42
Nike One
Nike One Tote Bag (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Tote Bag (25L)
CHF 105
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
CHF 40
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
CHF 32
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Backpack (25L)
CHF 80
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's Harness Waistpack
NikeSKIMS
Women's Harness Waistpack
CHF 120
Nike One
Nike One Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Backpack (25L)
CHF 105
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
CHF 99.95
Nike Heritage Premium
Nike Heritage Premium Cross-Body Bag (3L)
Nike Heritage Premium
Cross-Body Bag (3L)
CHF 57
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Floral Waist Pack (2L)
Just In
Nike Aura
Floral Waist Pack (2L)
CHF 45
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Tote Bag (22L)
CHF 40
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Heritage Sweep Nike Tech Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Tech Backpack (25L)
CHF 57
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Training Bag (24L)
Bestseller
Nike Gym Club
Training Bag (24L)
CHF 55

Women's bags and backpacks: get ready for the journey

Get all your gear organised with our selection of bags and backpacks for women. AOne of our women's small backpacks is an ideal pick if you're fitting in a pre-work run or after-office training session. Look out for sectioned interiors to keep clean and dirty clothes separate, and zipped pockets to secure smaller valuables. For runners, we have compact crossbody bags with just enough room for your keys, phone and energy gels. Heading off on a challenging trek or overnight camping trip? Our big backpacks for women combine durable, lightweight designs with generous storage capacities.


Our rucksacks for women come with plenty of thoughtful touches to support your training routine. Padded straps in wide, ergonomic shapes are designed to spread the load, so you stay comfortable. You'll also find practical grab handles on the top for extra carrying options. If you'll be wearing your bag outdoors, look out for water-resistant finishes that help protect your stuff. Need to combine your workout and office belongings? Cushioned compartments keep your laptop safely stowed.


Get ready for competitive matches, tough studio classes and challenging workouts with our gym bags for women. We make them in generous sizes that provide plenty of room for rackets, mats and other essentials. Inside, multiple compartments help everything stay tidy. If you'll be training out on the turf, you can add a shoe bag to keep your muddy boots separate. Choose from an assortment of hard-shell and flexible designs to suit your preferences.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose women's backpacks and bags with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.