Tote Bags

(9)
Nike One
Nike One Tote Bag (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Tote Bag (25L)
CHF 105
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Tote Bag (22L)
CHF 40
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Faux Fur Slouchy Bag (19L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Faux Fur Slouchy Bag (19L)
28% off
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Tote (20L)
Just In
Nike Commute
Tote (20L)
CHF 70
Nike Heritage Eugene
Nike Heritage Eugene Tote Bag (63L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Eugene
Tote Bag (63L)
CHF 75
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Tote Bag (22L)
CHF 35
Nike
Nike Gym Tote (28L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Gym Tote (28L)
CHF 45
Nike
Nike Gym Tote (28L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Gym Tote (28L)
CHF 50
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
CHF 99.95